Leicester City vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Leicester City take on an impressive Fulham side in an important encounter at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will be determined to win this game.

Leicester City vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Cottagers slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table and have struggled this season. The Foxes suffered a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Leicester City vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 43 out of the 89 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 29 victories.

Leicester City have won only one of their last five matches at home against Fulham in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline in 2019.

Fulham have won six of their 11 matches against Leicester City in the Premier League - their highest win rate against a single opponent that they have faced at least 10 times in the history of the competition.

Leicester City have lost each of their last six matches in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since 2001.

Fulham have found the back of the net in their last nine away games in the Premier League.

Leicester City vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham have slumped in recent weeks and will need to play out of their skins to make their mark in this fixture. The Cottagers have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Leicester City have been in poor form this season and will need to work hard to avoid relegation in the coming weeks. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Fulham

Leicester City vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

