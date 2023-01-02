Leicester City vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd January 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Leicester City take on an impressive Fulham side in an important clash at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Leicester City vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged Southampton to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to step up in this fixture.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The Foxes slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Leicester City vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a good record against Leicester City and have won 40 out of the 86 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 29 victories.

After failing to win their first five matches against Fulham in the Premier League, Leicester City have won two of their last three league matches against the Cottagers.

Fulham won their previous league game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium and have won consecutive away league games against the Foxes in 1967.

Leicester City suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in October, ending a run of nine consecutive Premier League victories against newly-promoted sides.

Leicester City have won their first league game in all but one of the last 14 calendar years, with their only defeat during this period coming against Tottenham Hotspur last year.

Leicester City vs Fulham Prediction

Leicester City have been plagued by inconsistency this year and will need to be at their best in this match. The likes of Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans can make a difference on their day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Fulham have been in impressive form so far and could potentially secure a European spot this year. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Fulham

Leicester City vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score - Yes

