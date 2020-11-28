Leicester City vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City have a great opportunity to put the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool behind them as they host Fulham at the King Power Stadium on Monday. The Foxes have appeared a little over-reliant on Jamie Vardy of late and Fulham will be looking to isolate him when they travel to Leicester.

1️⃣1️⃣ games in a row.



Premier League history was made by Jamie Vardy #OnThisDay in 2015 📰 pic.twitter.com/GTiUVLuvb2 — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 28, 2020

Fulham have shipped in the most number of goals alongside West Bromwich Albion and have conceded 18 goals so far from nine games. However, Leicester City have also been defeated twice at home already by West Ham and Aston Villa.

Scott Parker's team has shown a lot of drive in attack but they haven't been able to translate that into goals. Fulham are currently eighteenth on the table and have not given a good account of themselves after being promoted. But they showed a lot of promise against Everton last week when they lost 2-3 at Craven Cottage.

🗣 "We were second best to a lot of things"



Scott Parker's reaction after Fulham's 3-2 defeat to Everton pic.twitter.com/4HX14w8Vnx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 22, 2020

Leicester City drew against Braga in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday in a six goal thriller. Jamie Vardy scored in the 95th minute of the game to restore parity after Fransergio Barbosa had put Braga ahead in the 90th minute.

Leicester City vs Fulham Head to Head

Leicester City and Fulham have a clashed a total of 84 times till date. Leicester have won 28 times while Fulham have been victorious on 39 occasions. 17 matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in March 2019 and Leicester won the game 3-1.

Leicester City form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Advertisement

Fulham form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Leicester City vs Fulham Team News

Leicester City have received a major boost as the invaluable trio of Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans return to the fray. Wesley Fofana and Nampalys Mendy will be raring to go after being rested against Braga.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Fulham have no injury concerns other than defender Kenny Tete who is now back in training after suffering a knee injury. Aboubacar Kamara has returned from suspension.

Injuries: Kenny Tete

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Leicester City vs Fulham Predicted Lineups

Leicester City predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs; Timothy Castagne, Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans, James Justin; James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Fulham Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ademola Lookman

Leicester City vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham can pose a challenge if they can contain Jamie Vardy and convert all that attacking intent into goals. But if they stutter, Leicester City will be all over them. The Foxes are the better team and they have home advantage as well. It's likely to go their way.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Fulham