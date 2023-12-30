Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2024

Leicester City and Huddersfield Town take to the pitch for the first time in 2024 when they lock horns at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

The Foxes head into the New Year’s Day showdown on a run of four consecutive victories against the visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Leicester City stretched their lead at the top of the EFL Championship table to eight points on Friday when they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City.

Enzo Maresca’s men have now gone nine consecutive games without defeat, picking up seven wins and two draws since suffering back-to-back losses against Leeds United and Middlesbrough back in November.

Leicester have now won 20 of their 25 league matches so far while losing three and claiming two draws to collect 62 points and sit at the summit of the table, eight points above second-placed Ipswich Town.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town were sent crashing back to earth in their final game of the year as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Middlesbrough on Friday.

Prior to that, Darren Moore’s side snapped their five-match winless run on Boxing Day when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Huddersfield Town come into the new year just four points and one place above the relegation zone, having picked up 25 points from 25 matches.

Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 64 meetings between the sides, Huddersfield Town hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Leicester City have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Maresca’s men are on a four-match winning streak against Huddersfield and are unbeaten in their last four meetings since a 2-1 loss in February 2013.

Huddersfield Town are winless in eight of their last nine away matches, losing four and picking up four draws since early September.

Leicester have won all but one of their last nine home matches and currently boasts the division’s best home record, having picked up 30 points from 12 matches at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Leicester City have enjoyed a tremendous first half of the season and will look to continue in the same vein as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Foxes have been near-impenetrable at home this season and we fancy them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Leicester’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)