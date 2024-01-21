Leicester City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2024

League leaders Leicester City will invite Ipswich Town to the King Power Stadium in the EFL Championship on Monday.

The hosts suffered their first loss after 10 games in the league last week as they fell to a 3-1 loss to Coventry City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall opened the scoring in the 44th minute from the penalty spot but Abdul Fatawu was sent off in added time, leaving the Foxes with 10 men for the second half.

Coventry launched a late comeback in the match, with Callum O'Hare scoring the equalizer in the 79th minute and Milan van Ewijk putting them ahead in the 88th minute. O'Hare scored the decisive goal in the fourth minute of added time to complete his brace.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording two wins on the spin. They met Sunderland in the league last week, recording a 2-1 home win. Jack Clarke continued his fine form and opened the scoring in the 26th minute while Kayden Jackson equalized just seven minutes later.

Conor Chaplin scored his first goal of the year in the 75th minute to ensure Ipswich's first win in the league after five games.

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 71 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have a narrow 27-26 lead in wins and 18 games have ended in draws.

They met after nine years in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Leicester City have seen conclusive results in their 13 home games, recording 11 wins and suffering two defeats.

Ipswich Town are unbeaten in their last five away games across all competitions, keeping two clean sheets and failing to score twice in that period.

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The Foxes suffered their first loss in all competitions since November last week and will look to bounce back here. They have won nine of their last 10 home games in the Championship, recording five wins on the trot and keeping seven clean sheets in that period.

They have the best attacking and defensive records in the league this term, scoring 55 goals and conceding 21 goals in 27 games. They are unbeaten in their last nine home meetings against the visitors and have lost just once at home in the 21st century.

Head coach Enzo Maresca remains without the services of Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi through injuries. Abdul Fatawu will serve a suspension while Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho are on international duty.

The Tractor Boys have lost just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. After going winless in five games between December and New Year, they have recorded back-to-back wins and will look to build on that form. Massimo Luongo was injured in training last week and is the only fresh absentee for Kieran McKenna.

Both teams have some absentees for the match, which might impact their performance here. Considering the current form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Ipswich Town

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score or assist any time - Yes