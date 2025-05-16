Leicester City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Leicester City and Ipswich Town lock horns on Sunday in the penultimate round of games in the Premier League. Both teams have already been relegated after abysmal campaigns.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester are coming off a 2-2 draw at UEFA Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest last weekend. The Foxes had taken a 16th-minute lead through Conor Coady, but Morgan Gibbs-White responded for the hosts within nine minutes.

Forest went in front through a Chris Wood strike 11 minutes into the second period before Facundo Buonanotte bagged an equaliser 20 minutes from time to force a share of the spoils. Despite the draw, the Foxes remain 19th in the standings after 36 games, with 22 points, winning just five times.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna's Ipswich are fresh off a 1-0 home loss to Brentford last weekend. Kevin Schade scored the only goal of the game inside 18 minutes to hand the Tractor Boys their 22nd loss of the season.

McKenna's side remain 18th in the standings, with 22 points from 36 games, winning four, ahead of their upcoming opponents on goal difference.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Leicester-Ipswich Premier League clash at King Power Stadium:

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 73 meetings across competitions, Ipswich lead Leicester 27-26, with the reverse fixture in November ending 1-1.

Leicester have lost just once in 10 meetings in the fixture, winning five.

Leicester have won just once in eight home games - all in the Championship - winning the last one after losing seven straight without scoring.

Ipswich have won once in eight road outings across competitions, losing four, including one on penalties.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Leicester: D-W-L-L-D; Ipswich: L-D-L-L-D

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town prediction

Both teams have had hugely underwhelming seasons as they begin preparing for life in the second tier after just one campaign. It marks the third time - first since 2001-02 - that both Leicester and Ipswich are going down together in the same Premier League season.

Leicester were in terrible form at home before beating Southampton earlier this month. In terms of head-to-head, they narrowly trail the Tractor Boys, drawing the last three meetings.

However, following their win over the Saints, expect the 2016 champions to extend their recent dominance against Ipswich and eke out a hard-fought win in captain Jamie Vardy's 500th game for Leicester as he seeks a landmark 200th goal.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Ipswich Town

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town betting tips

Tip-1: Leicester to win

Tip-2: Jamie Vardy to score: Yes (He has had a goal contribution in his last two games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last five games have had at least two goals.)

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More