Leicester City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th October 2022

Leicester City are set to play Leeds United at the King Power Stadium on Thursday in the English Premier League.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace in their most recent game. The Foxes registered five shots on target compared to Crystal Palace's one.

Leeds United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. A first-half goal from star forward Bukayo Saka was enough to seal the deal for Arsenal.

Leicester City vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Leicester City hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games.

Leeds United have won three games, while the other five have ended in draws.

Midfielder James Maddison has seven goal contributions in the league for Leicester City this season.

Zambian striker Patson Daka has scored three goals in the league for Leicester City.

Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno has scored four goals in the league for Leeds United.

Leicester City vs Leeds United Prediction

Leicester City are currently 19th in the league, and have won only one game so far. Manager Brendan Rodgers is unlikely to last long on the basis of current form, and the 49-year old has been, if reports are to be believed, on the precipice since the season began.

Rodgers has not been helped by Leicester City's lack of action during the summer transfer window, with Belgian centre-back Wout Faes the only arrival. Faes was signed to replace Chelsea-bound Wesley Fofana. Given the Foxes' lack of depth in multiple positions, their lack of activity was surprising.

Leeds United, on the other hand, signed a bunch of players last summer, with Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Nissen Kristensen all arriving. They did lose two key players in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, but Leeds United's squad looks more balanced right now.

They are currently 15th in the league and have lost three of their last five top flight fixtures. Jesse Marsch's side are four points ahead of Leicester City with a game in hand, and their recent form has created concern among the club's fanbase.

Both sides are struggling right now, but Leicester City look dull and bereft of confidence. Leeds United will be hopeful of capitalizing on this, and we expect them to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Leicester City 0-1 Leeds United

Leicester City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Leeds United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

