Leicester City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd November 2023

The EFL Championship is back in action with another set of matches this week as Leeds United lock horns with Enzo Maresca's Leicester City side in an important clash at the King Power Stadium on Friday.

Leicester City vs Leeds United Preview

Leicester City are currently at the top of the EFL Championship standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Foxes edged QPR to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Yorkshire-based outfit thrashed Huddersfield Town by a 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Leicester City vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have a sight historical edge over Leicester City and have won 48 out of the 129 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 46 victories.

Leicester City have won their last two league games at home against Leeds United and won both matches of this nature last year by 1-0 and 2-0 margins.

Leeds United have won only one of their last nine league matches against Leicester City, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-1 margin away from home under Marcelo Bielsa in 2021.

Leicester City have won each of their last nine matches in the EFL Championship - their longest such run in the Football League system since 2014.

Leeds United have won four of their last five league games - one more victory than they had managed in the first nine matches of the season.

Leicester City vs Leeds United Prediction

Leicester City have been in excellent form this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The likes of Abdul Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make their mark this week.

Leeds United have been a resurgent force over the past month and will look to secure their place in the top four in the coming weeks. Leicester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Leeds United

Leicester City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leeds United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Stephy Mavididi to score - Yes