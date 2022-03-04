Leicester City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th March 2022

Looking to end their six-game winless run, Leeds United visit the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday.

The hosts, meanwhile, ended their five-game winless run in the Premier League last time out and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Leicester City made it two wins from two last Tuesday as they saw off Burnley 2-0 away from home.

This followed a 3-1 victory over Randers FC in the second leg of the Conference League playoff round clash on February 24.

With 30 points from 24 games, Leicester City are currently 12th in the Premier League standings, level on points with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, in his first game in charge, newly-appointed Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch watched on as his side fell to a humbling 4-0 loss against Tottenham.

They have now lost each of their last four games, while managing just one point from their last 18 available.

This slump in form has seen them drop to 16th place in the league standings, with 23 points from 26 games.

Leicester City vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Leeds United boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 48 wins from the last 126 meetings between the sides.

The Foxes have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 34 different occasions.

Leeds United are winless in each of their last six games, losing five and claiming one draw since January’s 3-2 win over West Ham United.

The Peacocks head into Saturday’s game on a run of one win from their last eight away games in the EPL, losing five games and picking up two draws.

The Foxes are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine home outings across all competitions, with a 3-2 loss against Tottenham on January 19 being the only exception.

Leicester City vs Leeds United Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we can expect another thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. We predict Leicester City will build on their most recent victories and come away with all three points against an out-of-sorts Leeds United side.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Leeds United

Leicester City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Edited by Peter P