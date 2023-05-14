Leicester City vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th May 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Leicester City lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important encounter at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Preview

Leicester City are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The Foxes slumped to a damaging 5-3 defeat at the hands of Fulham in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Merseyside outfit edged Brentford to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 54 out of the 120 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 41 victories.

Leicester City have won their last two matches at home against Liverpool in the Premier League - their best such record since 1931.

Liverpool have won eight of their last 11 matches against Leicester City in the Premier League - as many victories as they had managed in the 19 such games preceding this run.

Leicester City have kept only one clean sheet in their last 13 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League and have conceded 27 goals in these games.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture against Leicester City and will be looking to complete a Premier League double over the Foxes for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have shown marked improvement over the past month and have an outside chance of securing a top-four place. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez can pack a punch on their day and will look to be at their best this weekend.

Leicester City are fighting for their lives at the moment and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-3 Liverpool

Leicester City vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes