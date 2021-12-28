Leicester City vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips - 28th December 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of important fixtures this week as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool take on a struggling Leicester City outfit at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are in second place in the Premier League standings and have been impressive under Jurgen Klopp this season. The Merseyside giants are six points behind league-leaders Manchester City and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to hit their stride this year. The Foxes crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a defeat against a second-string Liverpool side last week and have a point to prove in this game.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Leicester City and have won 52 out of 117 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Foxes' 40 victories.

Liverpool have won three of their last four Premier League matches at the King Power Stadium and have an impressive recent record against the Foxes.

Liverpool have been unbeaten in their last away Premier League game of the year for the last seven calendar years.

Leicester City have won their last two Premier League matches at the King Power Stadium, scoring an impressive eight goals in the process.

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has scored four goals in his last four Premier League matches against Leicester City.

Leicester City have conceded 63 goals in 39 Premier League matches in 2021 and are only three goals behind their worst defensive tally in the competition.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have excelled in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp but have had their problems in recent weeks. With the likes of Salah and Mane leaving to participate in AFCON next month, the Merseyside outfit will have to make the most of its formidable squad this week.

Leicester City have had their Premier League campaign dismantled by a series of shocking defensive performances this season. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-4 Liverpool

Leicester City vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Mohamed Salah to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Liverpool to score first: YES

