Leicester City vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20 2025

Leicester City play host to Liverpool in a Premier League match at the King Power Stadium this Sunday.

This match could be pivotal for Leicester, as anything but a win will see them relegated from the Premier League. Liverpool, meanwhile, look all set to claim their second Premier League title as they are 13 points clear at the top.

So can Leicester manage to give themselves any hope of survival, or will Liverpool condemn them to the drop?

Leicester City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have beaten Leicester in all of their most recent six matches, and easily brushed them aside last December. The Foxes last beat Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in December 2021.

Leicester need to win here to give themselves a slim chance of survival, but they could in fact already be relegated by the time the game comes around. If West Ham or Wolves win their games prior to this one, the Foxes will not be able to stay up even if they beat Liverpool.

Liverpool's win over West Ham last weekend pushed them ever-closer to a second Premier League title, and a win here could crown them as champions, but only if Ipswich pull off a huge upset over Arsenal earlier in the day.

Leicester's draw with Brighton last weekend not only stopped a horrible run of defeats, it also stopped a ridiculous goalless run too. Ruud van Nistelrooy's side had previously lost eight games in a row and had not scored in any of those games.

Liverpool's vibes will be buoyed coming into this game with the announcement that key defender Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with the club, following Mo Salah's new deal which was announced last week.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Given what is at stake for Leicester here, we should probably expect Ruud van Nistelrooy's side to give it everything they have got. Whether that will give the Foxes any chance, though, is debatable.

Leicester's form has been diabolical all season, and they regularly look toothless in attack and wide open in defence.

That should be music to the ears of Liverpool, who have been irresistable all season, even if they appear to be tiring at this stage. A win here is likely to leave them one step from the title, and it's hard to imagine them failing to achieve it.

Prediction: Leicester City 0-3 Liverpool

Leicester City vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win.

Tip 2: Mo Salah to score for Liverpool - Yes (Salah is Liverpool's top scorer with 27 goals, but has not scored since March 8 in the league and is probably due).

Tip 3: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Leicester have not scored at home in the league since December 8).

