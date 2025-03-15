Leicester City vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2025

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will lead his troops to battle against his former club Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ad

The Foxes are in awful form, losing their last six matches on the trot while Manchester United are starting to show signs of life in what has been a largely forgettable season for them.

Former Leicester City manager Steve Cooper was shown the exit door in November after a poor start to the campaign. However, he left the club while they were still 16th in the table, three places ahead of their current position.

Ad

Trending

Nistelrooy, who was the interim manger at Manchester United, following Erik ten Hag's sacking, did well in his brief audition, winning three of his four matches in charge of the Red Devils.

However, after kickstarting his Leicester tenure with a win over West Ham United, the Dutchman has seemed quite clueless overseeing the Foxes' fortunes deteriorated drastically. They have lost 13 of their last 17 matches and look likely to face the drop come the end of the season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Manchester United produced one of their best performances of the 2024-25 season in midweek, beating Real Sociedad 4-1 at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 encounter. They won the tie 5-2.

The victory came on the back of an inspired display at Old Trafford against arch-rivals Arsenal, holding the title-aspirants to a 1-1 draw in a game that could have very easily gone either way.

Ad

For now, United sit a lowly 14th in the table but will be keen to finish this season on a high. If they win the Europa League, they will qualify for the Champions League and that could be the most audacious thing they can hope for after the kind of season they've had.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester went four games unbeaten against Manchester United over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, winning four and drawing two. However, they have since lost their last three meetings with the Red Devils in all competitions.

The Foxes have won just one of their last eight Premier League home matches against Manchester United.

United have already beaten Leicester thrice in all competitions this season.

The Foxes have suffered 12 defeats in their last 13 Premier League matches.

Leicester have lost all of their last six Premier League home matches by a combined scoreline of 15-0.

Ad

Leicester City vs Manchester United Prediction

Leicester's struggles are likely to continue on Sunday. Manchester United have got the better of them thrice already this term. The Red Devils will be feeling confident after producing a stellar display against Real Sociedad in midweek and should be able to eke out a comfortable victory here.

Prediction: Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United

Leicester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback