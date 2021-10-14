Leicester City vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th October 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United lock horns with a formidable Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Preview

Leicester City are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Foxes have been a resurgent force in English football under Brendan Rodgers and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have assembled a star-studded squad this season and will be intent on winning the Premier League title. The Red Devils have stuttered on a few occasions in recent weeks and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Leicester City and have won 68 out of 133 matches, as opposed to Leicester City's 35 victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Leicester City.

Leicester City have not managed consecutive Premier League victories against Manchester United in the last 48 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played only one game against Leicester City and a goal this weekend would make the Foxes the 120th different opponent to fall prey to the Portuguese striker's abilities.

Jesse Lingard has three goals and three assists in his last six Premier League appearances against Leicester City.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has scored in this last three Premier League games and could become the second-oldest player to score in four consecutive league matches this weekend.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have impressive players in their ranks but have several problems to solve ahead of this match. With both Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane injured this week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to rely heavily on his side's firepower on Saturday.

Leicester City are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League but have improved over the past month. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United

Leicester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - Leicester City to win by a one-goal margin

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi