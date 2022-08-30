Leicester City vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st September 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Erik ten Hag's Manchester United take on Brendan Rodgers' struggling Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Preview

Leicester City are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table and have been abysmal so far this season. The Foxes slumped to a 2-1 defeat against a ten-man Chelsea side over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Red Devils edged Southampton to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Leicester City and have won 68 out of the 135 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Foxes' 36 victories.

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last four matches in the Premier League - their only unbeaten run longer than this one stretched for nine games and ended in 1977.

Manchester United lost this exact fixture last season by a 4-2 margin and have not lost consecutive away league games against Leicester City in 46 years.

Manchester United have found the back of the net in each of their last 26 matches against Leicester City and have managed longer scoring streaks only against Arsenal and Fulham.

Manchester United have won 10 of their 17 Premier League matches played on a Thursday - the best win rate on this day among the teams in the competition.

Leicester City took the lead in their first two home Premier League games of the season but failed to win these two matches.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have shown tremendous improvement over the past week and are well-placed to stage a recovery under Erik ten Hag. The defensive partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez has been exceptional so far and will likely be called upon against a fairly wounded opponent.

Leicester City have been in poor form this season and failed to make the most of their numerical advantage against Chelsea. Manchester United are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United

Leicester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fernandes to score - Yes

