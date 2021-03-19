Leicester City vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Leicester City host Manchester United in what promises to be an absolute cracker of an FA Cup quarter-final.

Well-rested Leicester City will take on a confident Manchester United at the King Power Stadium this Sunday as both sides look to book a spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The Foxes registered a thumping 5-0 victory over Sheffield United last weekend and will be looking to make their home advantage count as the Red Devils come to visit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men went to San Siro to send AC Milan packing from the UEFA Europa League. After an underwhelming first-half performance, Manchester United were a different team altogether after the introduction of Paul Pogba, who had missed the last month and a half through injury.

It was the Frenchman who scored the goal that made the difference on the night and Manchester United will be feeling positive about their chances as they travel to take on the Foxes this Sunday.

Solskjaer will be hoping that the trip to Italy won't have sucked all the energy out of his players. He needs them to squeeze out another match-winning performance before they jet off on international duty for a couple of weeks. Their ridiculously good away form ought to inspire them.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Manchester United have been absolutely dominant in the last 10 clashes between the two sides. In fact, they are undefeated in the last 13 meetings between the two sides. They have won eight of the last 10 matches against the Foxes and two matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides met was in the Premier League in December when they played out a 2-2 draw.

Leicester City form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Manchester United form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Leicester City vs Manchester United Team News

Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers will be without three of his main men in Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and James Justin as they face off against Manchester United. Wes Morgan is sidelined through injury as well. Dennis Praet could make a return to the squad after being out for two months with a hamstring injury.

Injuries: Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, James Justin, Wes Morgan

Doubtful: Dennis Praet

Suspensions: None

Manchester United

Manchester United received a major injury boost in midweek as Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek returned from the sidelines. The Frenchman looked great against AC Milan after coming on for the second half and scored the winner. He might not be fit to play the entirety of the 90 just yet but he is expected to start.

Edinson Cavani had to withdraw from the matchday squad as he suffered a reaction in training after initially being marked to return for the second leg against AC Milan. Him and Anthony Martial are doubts ahead of the weekend's game against Leicester City. Juan Mata and Phil Jones are still sidelined.

Marcus Rashford felt a 'twinge' in his ankle and had to be taken off at half-time against AC Milan. Solskjaer is hopeful that it's not a serious issue but he is a doubt for Sunday.

Injuries: Juan Mata and Phil Jones

Doubtful: Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Eric Bailly

Suspensions: None

Leicester City vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira; Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez; Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood

Leicester City vs Manchester United Prediction

In the absence of a few of their key players, Leicester City might not be at their very best. Jamie Vardy's form in front of goal is a cause for concern. Manchester United have problems in the goalscoring department too but they are a much better side with Paul Pogba now back in the fray.

We expect the Red Devils to edge this one.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Manchester United