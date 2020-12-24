Leicester City vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

High-flying Manchester United will be looking to close the gap on Leicester City when they travel to the King Power Stadium for this Premier League Boxing Day clash.

With 26 points from 13 games, the Red Devils are just a point behind the Foxes with a game in hand. Manchester United have the chance to displace Leicester from second position with a victory on Saturday.

And the winds are firmly in United's sails at this stage of the campaign. Following a stuttering start to the season, which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team win only twice from the opening six games, they've now gone seven unbeaten, winning six times.

Leicester, meanwhile, have also been impressive in the English top-flight. They have registered the joint-most wins in the league at this stage (seven) alongside champions Liverpool. On the flip side, they've also lost the most games by any side in the top half of the table (five).

It's also worth noting that the Foxes haven't beaten United since the epic 5-3 thumping in September 2014, even losing each of the last four top-flight clashes on the trot.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

These sides have met 130 times across all competitions, with Manchester United winning 68 games to hold an overwhelming advantage, compared to Leicester City's meager 33.

🔵🆚🔴



A cracker from 2014 to get you excited for Boxing Day! 💥#LeiMun pic.twitter.com/SXmcNJ1IjS — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 24, 2020

Leicester City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Manchester United Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Leicester City vs Manchester United Team News

The Foxes have a clean bill of health going into the match, but Christian Fuchs, Jonny Evans, and Nampalys Mendy are all just one booking away from suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Manchester United have no injury problems and Solskjaer is able to field his strongest line-up once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Leicester City vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne; Wilfred N'didi, Youri Tielemans; Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; James Vardy.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Prediction

By all accounts, this should be an entertaining game of football and we expect goals at both ends. However, considering the form the sides are in at the moment, it might be difficult to separate them.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United