Leicester City vs Manchester United preview, prediction, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

It is 'squeaky bum time' in the Premier League as we head into the final gameweek and these games are more important to those trying to stay in the top flight and the ones who are trying to qualify for Europe. Then, of course, there is no match that could be as exciting as the one between Leicester City and Manchester United.

The Foxes need to win to qualify. United can afford to draw. If the Foxes draw, an adverse result in Chelsea's fixture will see them only qualify for the Europa League.

If we go into the permutations and combinations, we'll never get past this introduction. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said in his press conference that his side will go and look to dominate Leicester City on Sunday. That's a part of their game we haven't seen in the last two fixtures.

Meanwhile, Leicester City were absolutely thumped by Tottenham Hotspur last week and the Foxes will hope that Sunday's game does not turn out to be a repeat of the same. Afterall, it's their disastrous run of form that has taken the top 4 battle to the last day. This comes after they had a 15-point lead on Manchester United before the COVID-19 break.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

The Foxes and the Red Devils have squared off against each other 27 times and the latter has dominated the fixture. Manchester United have won 18 of those 27 games. Leicester have only won twice and seven games have ended in draws.

The last time these two teams met was at Old Trafford earlier this season. The game ended 1-0 in United's favour with Marcus Rashford converting from the spot for the Red Devils.

Leicester City form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Manchester United form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Leicester City vs Manchester United Team News

James Maddison will be sorely missed

For the Foxes, Caglar Soyuncu will be unavailable due to suspension. However, even more cause for concern is the fact that James Maddison, Ben Chilwell, and Ricardo Pereira are sidelined for the game.

Brendan Rodgers might push Ayoze Perez or Harvey Barnes out of the starting XI to bring in Demarai Gray, who has been in good form.

Injured: James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Ricardo Pereyra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Caglar Soyuncu

As for Manchester United, Eric Bailly is likely to remain unavailable after suffering a head injury in the FA Cup semi-final loss against Chelsea. There are more defenders in the infirmary with Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe also sidelined.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping that Luke Shaw will be ready to play on the last day after suffering an ankle injury in the Red Devils' game against Southampton.

Injured: Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe

Doubtful: Luke Shaw

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Leicester City predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel, Ryan Bennett, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Luke Thomas, Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy.

Manchester United predicted (4-2-3-1): David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have been relatively colourless in the last two fixtures but there's every chance they will come out swinging on Sunday. We don't expect the Foxes to fold either. They will give it their best fight too. However, it is hard to put this one past Manchester United.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Manchester United