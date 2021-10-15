Leicester City vs Manchester United: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Premier League 2021-22

The Premier League is back in action after a hectic international break this month as Manchester United lock horns with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Leicester City are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have flattered to deceive so far this season. Brendan Rodgers' Foxes have managed to show some improvement over the past month and will need to put their best foot forward this weekend.

Manchester United have also failed to meet expectations this season and are currently in fourth place in the league table. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's charges have managed only one point from their last two league games and cannot afford another poor result on Saturday.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Team News

Leicester City have an excellent squad

Leicester City

With Jannik Vestergaard carrying a knock, Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu are likely to feature in the Foxes' defence. Jamie Vardy has played a pivotal role in Leicester City's resurgence and will want to make his mark this weekend.

Wilfred Ndidi and Wesley Fofana are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. James Justin is also struggling with his fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Wilfred Ndidi, Wesley Fofana, James Justin

Doubtful: Jannik Vestergaard

Suspended: None

Manchester United have a few injury concerns

Manchester United

Raphael Varane picked up a groin strain during the international break and has been ruled out of this match. With Harry Maguire yet to complete his recovery, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof will have to step up against Leicester City.

Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo have made progress with their recoveries and could be included in the squad. Edinson Cavani and Fred are unlikely to be available after an extended international break.

Injured: Raphael Varane

Doubtful: Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, Fred

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Leicester City and Manchester United kick off?

India: 16th October 2021, at 7:30 PM

USA: 16th October 2021, at 10 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 9 AM (Central Standard Time), 7 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 16th October 2021, at 3 PM

Where and how to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United on TV?

India: Star Sports

USA: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Universo Now

UK: Not available due to broadcast restrictions

How to watch live streaming of Leicester City vs Manchester United?

India: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

USA: Sling TV, fuboTV

UK: Not Available

