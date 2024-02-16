Leicester City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

League leaders Leicester City will invite Middlesbrough to the King Power Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, recording five wins on the trot. They met Sheffield Wednesday in their midweek league clash, with first-half goals from Abdul Fatawu and Jamie Vardy helping them register a 2-0 home win.

The visitors have endured a five-game winless run in all competitions and have suffered 2-1 losses in their last two league games. In their previous outing, they locked horns against Preston North End on Wednesday, suffering a 2-1 away loss, with Finn Isaac Azaz opening his goalscoring account for Middlesbrough.

The hosts have a comfortable 12-point lead over second-placed Leeds United in the league standings and will look to finish the season with at least 100 points. The visitors are in 13th place with 41 points and need to regain form to move into the upper half of the league table.

Leicester City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 93 times across all competitions since 1899. They have contested these meetings closely, with a narrow 35-30 lead in wins and 28 games ending in draws.

They met for the first time after six years in the reverse fixture in November, with Middlesbrough recording a 1-0 home win. It was their first win over their southern rivals since 2002.

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, keeping five clean sheets and scoring at least twice in four games in that period.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the Championship this season, scoring 68 goals in 32 games, 23 more than the visitors.

The visitors have won two of their last three away league games. Interestingly, they have scored at least twice in nine of their last 11 away games.

Leicester City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

The Foxes have registered five wins on the trot across all competitions, scoring 15 goals while conceding just twice in that period. They have won eight of their last nine home games while keeping five clean sheets, and are strong favorites. They have lost just twice in their home meetings against the visitors in the 21st century and will look to build on that form.

Enzo Maresca might rotate his starting XI for this match as his team play for the third time in 10 days. Patson Daka and Kasey McAteer might get the nod to start but in-form forwards Vardy and Abdul Fatawu are expected to retain their places in the starting XI.

Boro are winless in their last five games in all competitions, suffering three defeats, and have scored one goal apiece in these games. They have won three of their last five away games in the Championship, scoring eight goals while conceding six times.

Michael Carrick will have five players sidelined due to injuries and Josh Coburn is a doubt after missing the last two games with a groin issue.

Considering the current goalscoring form of the hosts and the visitors' five-game winless run, Leicester are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Middlesbrough

Leicester City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Vardy to score or assist any time - Yes