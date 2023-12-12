Leicester City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023

Leaders Leicester City invite Millwall to the King Power Stadium in the EFL Championship on Wednesday (December 13).

The hosts are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league and registered a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle in their previous outing. Stephy Mavididi bagged a brace while Patson Daka and Wilfred Ndidi scored in the second half. Leicester have a one-point lead over second-placed Ipswich Town (48) after 20 games.

Millwall, menwhile, are winless in four league games and fell to a 1-0 loss at Coventry City on Saturday. It was their ninth loss of the league campaign as they remain 19th in the standings.

Leicester City vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 44 times across competitions, with Leicester leading 19-17.

They last met in the Carabao Cup in 2021, which the Foxes won 2-0.

Leicester have the best defensive record in the Championship, conceding 12 goals They have kept six clean sheets in 10 home games.

Their last 13 meetings have produced conclusive results, Millwall leading 7-6.

Leicester have two wins in five home meetings against Millwall. They have lost three games in that period and didn't score in the defeats.

Leicester have won six of their last seven home games in the Championship, keeping clean sheets.

Leicester City vs Millwall Prediction

Leicester are unbeaten since the resumption of league action following the international break, winning three of four games. They have won eight of their 10 home games in the Championship, conceding four times.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has an almost full-strength squad at his disposal. Callum Doyle is the only absentee with a knee injury while Ricardo Pereira returns after a suspension. Considering their busy schedule this month, a few changes in the starting XI are expected.

Millwall, meanwhile, have struggled in the league recently, winning once in 10 outings. They have one win in four meetings with Leicester, scoring twice and conceding eight times.

Manager Joe Edwards remains without Casper De Norre, who was injured against Sunderland earlier this month. Joe Bryan has not recovered well enough to play the league leaders.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the Foxes' home advantage, expect Leicester to register a comfortable win without conceding.

Prediction: Leicester 3-0 Millwall

Leicester City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Stephy Mavididi to score or assist any time - Yes