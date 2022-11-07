Leicester City vs Newport County Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2022

Leicester City host Newport County at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday for a clash in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Following an atrocious start to the 2022-23 season, the Foxes have improved lately, losing just one of their last five games and winning thrice.

This has seen them climb up to 14th in the Premier League table with 14 points from as many games, and they will be looking to channel the momentum into their cup games too.

Leicester City @LCFC Brendan Rodgers breaks down his side's performance following the win in #EVELEI on Saturday evening Brendan Rodgers breaks down his side's performance following the win in #EVELEI on Saturday evening 🎥 https://t.co/jBmkYSmhv4

Brendan Rodgers' side overcame Stockport County 3-1 on penalties in the last round of the Carabao Cup after playing out a 0-0 draw in normal time.

Newport County haven't had a great season either, struggling in 18th position in the League Two standings with just four wins and 16 points from 17 games.

However, the Ironsides are unbeaten in their last five games, winning thrice, including a 2-0 victory over Colchester in the first round of the FA Cup last Saturday.

Leicester City vs Newport County Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have clashed only four times in history, with Leicester winning in three of those.

Their last encounter came in January 2019, after 72 years, in the third round of the FA Cup which Newport Country surprisingly won 2-1.

On that day, Padraig Amond scored an 85th-minute winner from the penalty spot after Rachid Ghezzal had canceled out Jamille Matt's early opener, just three minutes earlier.

Newport County have reached the third round of the competition for just the second time in their history - in the 2020-21 season, the Ironsides went out in the fourth round.

Newport County have failed to win any of their last four away games in all competitions,

Last season, Leicester went out in the quarter-finals following a 5-4 loss in a penalty shootout to eventual champions Liverpool after the sides played out an epic 3-3 draw in normal time at Anfield.

Newport County, however, were demolished 8-0 by Southampton in the second round.

Leicester City vs Newport County Prediction

Both teams have clicked into gear recently and this could make for an interesting clash.

Leicester will have revenge on their mind for the 2019 humiliation and have the quality to knock out the Ironsides.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Newport County

Leicester City vs Newport County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes