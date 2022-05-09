Leicester City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2022

Leicester City will entertain Norwich City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Norwich have been relegated from the league, and their poor run of form continued last time around, as they were hammered 4-0 at home by West Ham United. It was their fourth consecutive defeat in the league.

Leicester City, meanwhile, are still in contention for a finish in the upper half of the table, with four games to go. They're on a five-game winless run in the league, losing three. Everton inflicted a 2-1 loss on them last time around, so the 2016 champions will hope to fare better against Norwich.

Leicester City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 60th meeting across competitions between the two teams. They have been closely matched, with Leicester enjoying a narrow 24-22 lead in wins, while 13 games have ended in draws.

Norwich have picked up just two wins on their travels this season, while Leicester have recorded eight of their 11 wins at home.

Norwich have just one win in their last six meetings against the Foxes. They are without a win at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League, with their last win at Wednesday's venue coming in the Championship in 2011.

Norwich have the worst attacking and defensive records in the league, scoring just 22 goals and conceding 75 in 35 games.

Leicester City vs Norwich City Prediction

Both teams head into the game on a poor run of form, with Leicester without a win in their last five league outings, suffering three losses. They have scored four goals in this period and let in eight. Norwich, meanwhilr, have lost four games in a row, failing to score in three of them and conceding 12 goals.

Norwich have struggled in their recent outings, and it's very unlikely they'll cause too many problems for Leicester. While the Foxes are also struggling for form at the moment, they have enough quality in their ranks to secure a win.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Norwich City.

Leicester City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Leicester to score in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over 1.5 yellow cards - Over 1.5.

