Leicester City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st January 2022

Fresh off the back off grinding out a hard-earned win over title-chasing Liverpool, Leicester City play host to struggling Norwich City on Saturday.

The visitors head into the game in miserable form, suffering defeat in each of their last five games, and will be looking to end this dry spell.

In their second meeting within the space of six days, Leicester City claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League last Tuesday.

Prior to that, the Foxes were beaten on penalties by Jurgen Klopp’s side in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, before suffering a 6-3 hammering by Manchester City.

With 25 points from 18 games, Leicester City are currently ninth in the table, level on points with eighth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Norwich City were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Dean Smith’s men have now lost each of their last five games on the trot, while they have failed to win any of their last seven.

Norwich are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after claiming just 10 points from 19 games.

Leicester City vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 24 wins from the last 59 meetings between the sides.

Norwich City have picked up 22 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 different occasions.

The Foxes are currently on a four-game winning streak at the King Power Stadium across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and shipping three in that time.

Norwich City, meanwhile, boast the division’s poorest record on home turf, picking up five points from 10 games.

The Canaries are without a win in any of their last seven games, claiming two draws and losing five since November’s 2-1 win over Southampton.

Norwich City have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last five games, conceding the joint-most goals this season with 42 while scoring the least number of goals (8).

Leicester City vs Norwich City Prediction

Leicester City will be boosted by their victory over a rampant Liverpool side last time out and will look to keep the ball rolling. They face a Norwich City side who have failed to find their feet this season and are rooted to the bottom of the table. We predict Leicester City will claim all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-0 Norwich City

Leicester City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Norwich City clean sheet: No (The Canaries have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League games)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Three of Leicester's last five home games against Norwich City have seen over 2.5 goals scored)

Tip 4 - Norwich City to score: No (The visitors have failed to score in six of their last seven Premier League games)

Edited by Shardul Sant