Leicester City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Leicester City host Norwich City at the King Power Stadium on Monday (April 1) in the Championship.

After a brilliant first half of the season, the hosts have hit a rough patch in recent weeks and are in danger of missing out on automatic promotion. They lost 1-0 to Bristol City in their last game. Leicester are third in the league with 82 points from 38 games.

Norwich, meanwhile, picked up a 2-1 comeback win over struggling Plymouth Argyle in their last game, heading into the break a goal down before turning things around in the second half. The visitors are sixth in the Championship with 64 points from 39 games.

Leicester City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 61 meetings between Leicester and Norwich, who trail 26-22.

Leicester have lost one of their last eight games in the fixture.

Norwich are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Leicester are the second-highest-scoring side in the second tier this season, with a goal tally of 74.

Only five of the Canaries' 19 league wins this season have come on the road.

Leicester City vs Norwich City Prediction

Leicester are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won two of their last eight games across competitions. They have lost their last two home games.

Norwich, meanwhile, have won their last three games and have lost just one of their last 10. They have, however, won just one of their last six away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Norwich

Leicester City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Norwich's last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of the Foxes' last four home games.)