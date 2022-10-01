Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd October 2022

The two teams at the bottom of the Premier League table will clash on Monday as Leicester City host Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium.

It has been an utterly horrendous start to the season for Leicester City. They're yet to register a single win in the 2022-23 Premier League season, losing six and drawing one of their seven games so far. They were dealt a 6-2 thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur in their latest outing.

Brendan Rodgers, whose status as the Foxes' manager looked secure not too long ago, could very well become the next coach to get the sack in the Premier League. But the owners could yet remain generous for a little while longer given their lack of investment in the summer transfer window.

Despite being at the bottom of the barrel, the Foxes have the joint-eighth best attacking record in the league. They've scored 10 goals in seven matches so far. Their defending, though, has been atrocious, having shipped in 22 goals so far.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have the third-worst defensive record in the league and have let in 17 goals so far. They are on a four-game losing streak and haven't won since their 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the second gameweek.

It's been quite a disheartening start to the campaign for Forest after investing heavily in the transfer window. They are just three points clear of their Monday opponents. As they prepare for a trip to the King Power Stadium, it's worth noting that Steve Cooper's side have eked out a single point from their three away games so far.

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their last seven league matches against Leicester City. They've won two and drawn four.

Leicester City have lost their last six Premier League matches.

Nottingham Forest have conceded at least three goals in their last three Premier League outings.

Nottingham Forest have lost their last four league matches. The last time they conceded five-straight league defeats in a single season was in January 2004.

Leicester City have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven games in the Premier League.

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Leicester City have been awful at th back so far and have been leaking goals. But the same can be said of their Monday opponents. There will be plenty of goals and we expect the Foxes to finally get their season going with their first win on Monday.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

