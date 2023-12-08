Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Leicester City will welcome Plymouth Argyle to the King Power Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts retained their top spot in the league table last week, registering a 2-1 away win over West Bromwich Albion. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute but Josh Maja equalized for West Brom in the 89th minute. Dewsbury-Hall was involved in the action again as he provided the assist for Harry Winks' injury-time winner.

The visitors registered a comeback 2-1 win over Stoke City in their previous outing. Mustapha Bundu equalized for them in the 43rd minute and Adam Randell bagged a last-gasp winner in injury time.

Leicester have a narrow one-point lead over second-placed Ipswich Town, the visitors, meanwhile are in 16th place in the standings with 22 points from 19 games.

Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 41 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a 19-11 lead in wins and 11 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2009-10 edition of the Championship, with Leicester registering a 1-0 home win and the reverse fixture ending in a draw.

The visitors have won just one of their last 19 away games against the Foxes, suffering 14 defeats.

Leicester City have the best defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 12 goals in 19 games with just four of them coming in home games.

Plymouth Argyle are winless in away games in the Championship this season, with six of their nine losses coming in their travels.

The last four meetings between the two teams have seen under 2.5 goals, with both teams scoring just three goals in that period.

Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

The Foxes have suffered just four defeats across all competitions this season, with three of them coming away from home. After back-to-back defeats in the Championship last month, they are unbeaten in their last three league outings, recording two wins.

They have lost just once at home against the visitors and are strong favorites. There are no major absentees for head coach Enzo Maresca as only Callum Doyle is sidelined with an injury and Ricardo Pereira will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

The Pilgrims have two wins in their last three league outings, with both coming at home. They have endured a winless run in away games this season and have lost three games in a row. Only Saxon Earley is a doubt for the visitors for the trip to Leicester, so Steven Schumacher should field a strong starting XI in this match.

Nonetheless, considering the league leaders' impressive home record against the visitors and the contrast in form between the two sides, a comfortable win looks to be on the cards for the hosts.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Plymouth Argyle.

Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score or assist any time - Yes