Leicester City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2023

Leicester City will host Preston North End at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant Championship campaign so far this season and will fancy themselves early promotion favorites. They picked up a clinical 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in their last game, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Wout Faes who scored his first-ever away goal for the Foxes.

Leicester sit atop the Championship standings with 24 points from nine games and will be targeting victory this week to strengthen their grip at the top.

Preston North End have also had a largely solid campaign despite recent struggles. They were thrashed 4-0 by West Bromwich Albion in their game on Saturday and could have no real complaints about the result after an uncharacteristic dull performance on home turf.

The visitors sit two places and four points behind their midweek opponents in the league table. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Leicester City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 competitive meetings between Leicester and Preston. The hosts have won just 15 of those games while the visitors have won 31 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The home side are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Leicester have the best defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of just six.

Preston are one of three teams in the English second tier this season yet to taste defeat on the road.

Leicester City vs Preston North End Prediction

Leicester have won their last four Championship games on the bounce and eight of their nine outings in the competition this season. They have won four of their last five competitive games at the King Power Stadium and will head into the midweek clash full of confidence.

Preston's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this Wednesday.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Preston North End

Leicester City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)