Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Fresh off the back of reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals, Leicester City play host to Queens Park Rangers in round 35 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Marti Cifuentes’ men journey to the King Power Stadium on a run of two consecutive victories and will be looking to continue their surge from the danger zone.

Leicester City secured their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals courtesy of a 1-0 extra-time victory over Premier League side Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Foxes now turn their attention to the Championship, where they have lost their last two outings, suffering consecutive defeats against Middlesbrough and Leeds United respectively.

Despite their recent slump in form in the league, Leicester City sit at the top of the standings with a six-point lead over second-placed Leeds.

Elsewhere, Queens Park Rangers moved out of the relegation zone last time out with a 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Rotherham United at the Loftus Road Stadium.

Cifuentes’ side are now unbeaten in six of their last seven matches — picking up four wins and two draws — with a 1-0 loss at Stoke City on February 14 being the exception.

QPR currently sit above Stoke in the relegation zone thanks to their superior goal difference, but they could move level with 18th-placed Birmingham City with a win this weekend.

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Queens Park Ranger holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Leicester City have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

The Foxes are unbeaten in five of their last six games against Cifuentes’ men, picking up four wins and one draw since December 2013.

Queens Park Rangers have won just two of their last six away matches while losing three and claiming one draw since December.

The Foxes are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home matches across all competitions, claiming eight wins and one draw since late November.

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Leicester secured a much-needed victory in midweek and will return to league action on Saturday with renewed confidence. The Foxes boast the second-best points talyl at home this season (40) and we see them coming out on top at the King Power Stadium once again.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Queens Park Rangers

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scoring in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five encounters)