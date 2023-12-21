Leicester City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Two sides at opposite ends of the EFL Championship table face off on Saturday as Leicester City play host to Rotherham United at the King Power Stadium.

Leam Richardson’s men are rooted to the bottom of the table after a horror first half of the season, while the Foxes hold a three-point lead at the top of the pile.

Leicester City continue to stake their claim for an immediate return to the Premier League as they picked up a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Birmingham City on Monday.

Enzo Maresca’s side have won four consecutive matches and are unbeaten in their last six outings, claiming 16 points from a possible 18 since a 1-0 loss against Middlesbrough on November 11.

With 55 points from 22 matches, Leicester City currently sit at the top of the EFL Championship table, three points above second-placed Ipswich Town.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, were condemned to a third straight defeat last time out when they lost 3-2 against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

With that result, Richardson’s men have now gone 10 consecutive matches without a win, losing six and claiming four draws since a 2-0 victory over Coventry City on October 25.

Rotherham United are currently rooted to the bottom of the league standings, having picked up just 13 points from 22 matches.

Leicester City vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, Leicester City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Rotherham United have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last five games against Richardson’s men, claiming four wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss in November 2008.

Rotherham are currently on a 10-match winless run, losing six and picking up four draws since beating Coventry City 2-0 on October 25.

The Foxes have won all but one of their last eight home matches, with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United on November 3 being the exception.

Leicester City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Leicester City will be licking their lips as they welcome the challenge of a Rotherham side who have endured a woeful first half of the season.

Maresca’s men have picked up the second-most points at home this season and we are tipping them to cruise to a routine victory at the King Power Stadium this weekend.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Rotherham United

Leicester City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last five clashes)