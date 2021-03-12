Leicester City vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City will welcome Sheffield United to the King Power Stadium on Sunday for a matchday 28 Premier League fixture.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory away to Brighton and Hove Albion. Second-half goals from Daniel Amartey and Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho helped the Foxes secure a comeback victory.

Sheffield United continued their descent towards relegation with yet another defeat, this time a 2-0 home reversal against Southampton.

Goals in each half from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams helped the Saints pick up all three points.

The results did not have any effect on the respective club's positions on the table. Sheffield United remained rooted to the bottom, 12 points from safety. Leicester City retained their hold on third spot in their quest to secure a top-four finish.

Leicester City vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

This will be the 99th meeting between the sides. Leicester City have a slight advantage with 34 wins and 33 draws to their name. Sheffield United were victorious on 31 previous occasions.

Their most recent fixture came in December 2020. Goals in each half from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy helped the East Midlands side register a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Leicester City have been inconsistent in the last few weeks, which has had them looking over their shoulder in their quest for a top-four finish.

Advertisement

Sheffield United have struggled throughout the season and this has left them odds-on favorites for relegation back to the Championship.

Leicester City form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Sheffield United form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Leicester City vs Sheffield United Team News

Leicester City

The hosts have five players ruled out for the visit of Sheffield United. Harvey Barnes (knee), Cengiz Under (knock), James Justin (knee), James Maddison (hip) and Wes Morgan (back) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Ayoze Perez (knee), Dennis Praet (thigh) and Johnny Evans (calf) are all in line for a return.

Injuries: James Maddison, James Justin, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Under, Wes Morgan

Doubtful: Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, Johnny Evans

Suspension: None

▪️ Pérez

▪️ Praet

▪️ Evans

▪️ Maddison



An update on four Foxes ahead of #LeiShu 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 12, 2021

Sheffield United

The visitors have five players ruled out through injury. John Egan (ankle), Sander Berge (thigh), Chris Basham (thigh), Jack O'Connell (knee) and Jack Rodwell are all unavailable.

Jack Robinson is currently being assessed and his involvement is in doubt. Meanwhile, defender Phil Jagielka has served his suspension for a red card against Aston Villa and should be back in contention.

Advertisement

Injuries: John Egan, Sander Berge, Chris Basham, Jack Rodwell, Jack O'Connell

Doubt: Jack Robinson

Suspension: None

Leicester City vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kasper Schmeichel (GK); Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira; Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Sidnei Tavares; Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale (GK); Kean Bryan, Ethan Ampadu, George Baldock; Enda Stevens, John Lundstram, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Jayden Bogle; Rhian Brewster, Dave McGoldrick

Leicester City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Leicester City have been decimated by injuries to key players in the last few weeks and this has played a key role in their struggles. Meanwhile, Sheffield United have simply not been up to par in the Premier League this season, with a blunt attack seeing them struggle for goals.

Despite their position on the table, games involving the Blades are usually tight affairs. We expect more of the same, with Leicester City securing victory when all is said and done.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Sheffield United