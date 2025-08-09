Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Leicester City will invite Sheffield Wednesday to the King Power Stadium in their EFL Championship campaign opener on Sunday. Leicester are back in the second tier after just one season. The visitors secured a 12th-place finish in the Championship last season.

The hosts concluded their preseason with a 2-0 home win over Fiorentina last week. Jordan Ayew scored in the 29th minute, and Abdul Fatawu doubled their lead seven minutes later.

The Owls enjoyed an unbeaten run in three friendlies last month, concluding their preseason with a 2-0 win over Mansfield Town. Olaf Kobacki and Ike Ugbo found the back of the net in the match played across 120 minutes.

Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 112 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 42-41 lead in wins, and 29 games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2023-24 Championship campaign. Leicester City were unbeaten in the two meetings, recording a home win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

The hosts have avoided defeats in their campaign-opening games in the last six seasons.

The two teams have been evenly matched in their last 11 games, with five wins for each side.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Foxes have seen conclusive results in their last seven home games in this fixture, recording four wins. They have kept three clean sheets in that period.

Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their last nine league games. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in seven games in that period.

Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

The Foxes recorded a 2-0 win over Fiorentina in their final friendly of the preseason, extending their winning streak at home to three games. Notably, their last two home games of the 2024-25 season also ended with a scoreline of 2-0.

Harry Souttar is a long-term absentee with an Achilles tendon injury. James Justin is back in full training, while Ricardo Pereira and Victor Kristiansen are not ready for the campaign opener.

The Owls had won just one of their last nine league games of the 2024-25 campaign and will look to improve upon that record here. They are winless in their last three meetings against Leicester, scoring just two goals.

Di’Shon Bernard is struggling with an injury and won't travel with the squad for this match. The club have a lot of issues behind the scenes, which will likely impact their performance here.

The Foxes have a strong squad at their disposal and should make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

