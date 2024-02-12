Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2024

In a clash between teams from opposite ends of the table, league leaders Leicester City will invite 23rd-placed Sheffield Wednesday to the King Power Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins on the spin. In their previous outing, Patson Daka's first-half penalty and Ricardo Pereira's second-half strike helped them register a 2-1 away win over Watford on Saturday.

The visitors returned to winning ways after six games on Saturday, as Ike Ugbo's brace helped them to a 2-0 home triumph over Birmingham City. Ian Poveda, who joined them on loan earlier this month, was handed his first start and picked up the assist for Ugbo's 15th-minute opener.

Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 111 times in all competitions since 1899. These meetings have been contested closely, with the visitors having a narrow 42-40 lead in wins and 29 games ending in draws.

They met for the first time after nine years in the reverse fixture in November, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last six Championship meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have been in good form recently, recording four wins on the trot while scoring 13 goals and conceding just twice.

Sheffield Wednesday have just one win in their last five league outings, failing to score thrice and keeping two clean sheets.

Leicester City have the best attacking record in the Championship this term, scoring 66 goals in 31 games. The visitors, meanwhile, have the worst attacking record, with 24 goals in 31 games.

12 of Sheffield's 19 losses in the Championship have come in their travels. They have failed to score in nine of their 15 away games.

Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

The Foxes have enjoyed a good run of form, recording four wins on the trot, and will aim to continue that form. At home, they are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, recording seven wins and scoring 23 goals.

Head coach Enzo Maresca remains without the services of Wilfred Ndidi while Jannik Vestergaard is also expected to be rested due to a muscle injury he picked up against Stoke City. Stephy Mavididi should return to the starting XI after being rested in the away win over Watford last week.

The Owls registered their first win in six games last week and will look to continue that form. Interestingly, they have suffered three consecutive losses on their travels while conceding four goals apiece and might struggle here.

Josh Windass, Callum Paterson, and Dominic Iorfa are unavailable for the trip to Leicester, so there are no fresh absentees for head coach Danny Röhl, who is expected to stick with the same starting XI from their 2-0 win over Birmingham.

While the visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record and held the Foxes to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, the contrast in form between the two teams means that a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the hosts.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Abdul Fatawu to score or assist any time - Yes