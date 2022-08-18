Leicester City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton take on Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City outfit at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester City vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Saints were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Leicester City are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The home side suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Leicester City vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have a slight edge over Leicester City and have won 34 out of the 96 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 32 victories.

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last four games against Southampton in the Premier League - their longest unbeaten run against the Saints since 1968.

Southampton have won two of their last four away games against Leicester City but have lost their last two matches at the King Power Stadium.

Since Brendan Rodgers took the reins at Leicester City in 2019, the Foxes have scored and conceded in 74 different Premier League matches - morer than any other side in the competition.

Leicester City have lost only one of their last 10 home games in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming in May 2021.

Southampton have won only one of their last 14 matches in the Premier League, with their only victory during this period coming against Arsenal in April this year.

Leicester City vs Southampton Prediction

Leicester City have made a poor start to their campaign and will need to build a consistent run of results. The likes of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Southampton have struggled since the turn of the year and will need to play out of their skins on Saturday. Leicester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Southampton

Leicester City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Vardy to score - Yes

