Leicester City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd May 2022 

In the final gameweek of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, Leicester City will host Southampton at the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening.

Leicester have had an underwhelming campaign and are set to miss out on European football next season after two campaigns in the continent. They held on for a 1-1 draw against third-place Chelsea on Thursday, with James Maddison's stunning opener being the only tangible attack from the Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers' side have picked up 49 points from 37 games and sit ninth in the league table. They will now look to pick up maximum points in front of their home fans on Sunday.

Southampton, meanwhile, have struggled for form over the past three months but have secured safety. They were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool in their last game. Nathan Redmond's early opener got cancelled by former Saint Takumi Minamino before the Merseyside outfit completed their comeback in the second half.

The visitors sit 15th in the Premier League standings, with 40 points from 37 games, and will now target a win to conclude their campaign.

Leicester City vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 95 meetings between Leicester and Southampton. The hosts have won 31 of those games, while the visitors have won 34.

There have been 30 draws between the two teams, including their most recent clash, which ended 2-2.

The Foxes are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture, winning and drawing twice apiece.

Southampton have one of the worst away records in the Premier League this season, picking up just three wins from 18 games.

A draw on Sunday will see Leicester end their season with a goal difference of exactly zero.

The Saints have picked up just one clean sheet in their last 11 league games.

Leicester City vs Southampton Prediction

Leicester are on a three-game unbeaten run, winning two, after going winless in seven. They have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture and will be confident of their chances ahead of Sunday's clash.

Southampton, meanwhile, are on a five-game winless streak, with four of those matches ending in defeat. They have won just one of their last 12 games across competitions and have not won an away game since early February. The Foxes should pick up maximum points.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Southampton.

Leicester City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have hit the back of the net in five of Leicester's last seven games against Southampton).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (There have been over 2.5 goals in four of the Saints' last five games).

Edited by Bhargav