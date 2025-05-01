Leicester City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Leicester City and Southampton will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 35 clash on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at the King Power Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game off a 3-0 defeat away to Wolves last weekend. Matheus Cunha was the star of the show as he broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute before turning provider for Jorgen Strand Larsen and Rodrigo Gomes in the second half.

Southampton, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham. They went ahead through Jack Stephens' 14th-minute goal and they held the lead until the 72nd minute when Emile Smith Rowe equalized. Ryan Sessegnon scored the match-winner in the second minute of injury time.

The losses left both sides in 20th and 19th spots in the standings on 11 and 18 points, respectively.

Leicester City vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have 35 wins from 101 head-to-head games. Southampton were victorious 36 times, while 30 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Leicester claimed a 3-2 comeback away win after being two goals down at the break in the reverse fixture.

Leicester have lost their last nine home games without scoring while conceding 22 goals. They are seeking to avoid becoming only the second side in the history of all four tiers of English football to fail to score in 10 consecutive home games.

Southampton are winless in their last 10 league games (eight losses).

Leicester are winless in their last 11 league games (10 losses).

Leicester City vs Southampton Prediction

Two of the worst sides in Premier League history will battle for three points, knowing they will each be rivals for promotion from the Championship next season. Leicester City are seeking a first win in front of their fans in exactly five months and have already started making plans for life in the second tier, having announced they will be parting ways with manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy at the end of the season.

Southampton have just one goal left this season: avoid matching Derby County's record of having the worst points tally in PL history. The Saints have four games to move one better than the Rams in that infamous 2007-08 campaign.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Southampton

Leicester City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

