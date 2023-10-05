Leicester City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

Leicester City and Stoke City battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 11 fixture on Saturday (October 7).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 home win over Preston North End in midweek. All three goals came after the break, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring either side of Kelechi Iheanacho to guide the Foxes to victory.

Stoke, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton. Stuart Armstrong's 41st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left the Potters in 18th spot, having garnered 10 points from as many games. Leicester, meanwhile, lead the way with 27 points and a two-point advantage over second-placed Ipswich Town.

Leicester City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 102 times, and there's little to choose between them. Leicester led 34-33.

Their most recent meeting in January 2021 saw Leicester win 4-0 away in the FA Cup third round round en route to winning the trophy.

Leicester's record after 10 games is the joint-best start to a Championship season..

Stoke's record of 29 yellow cards this season is the second-highest, behind Southampton (30).

Leicester have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just six goals.

Leicester are unbeaten in seven meetings with Stoke, winning four.

Stoke have won just one of their last eight away games in the league, losing four.

Leicester City vs Stoke City Prediction

Leicester have been flying high following their return to the Championship after a record-breaking 10-year spell in the top flight.

The Foxes are looking like sure-bankers for an immediate return to the Premier League, and Enzo Maresca's side seem likely to break a plethora of records on their way.

Stoke, meanwhile, have more a gloomier reality, with just two points separating Alex Neil's from the drop zone. This is a fixture the Staffordshire outfit have struggled with in recent clashes, having gone winless in the last seven.

Expect Leicester's five-game winning run to continue with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Leicester 2-0 Stoke

Leicester City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Leicester to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Leicester to win two nil: Yes