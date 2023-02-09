Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Leicester City lock horns with Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The North London outfit stunned Manchester City with a 1-0 victory last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Foxes defeated Aston Villa by a convincing 4-2 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 61 out of the 119 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 37 victories.

Leicester City have kept only one clean sheet in their last 16 home games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with the previous occasion coming in a 3-0 victory in 1997.

Tottenham Hotspur have won their last four matches against Leicester City in the Premier League - their longest winning run in the Foxes in the history of the competition.

Since Leicester City's return to the Premier League in 2014, matches between these two teams have produced 71 goals - more than any other fixture during this period.

Leicester City picked up their first victory since the World Cup break against Aston Villa and scored more goals against them than they had managed in their five previous games.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have an impressive squad at their disposal but will need to address a few issues ahead of this game. The likes of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son can be lethal on their day and will look to step up this weekend.

Leicester City have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and will need to turn their campaign around to stay away from the relegation zone. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Leiester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

