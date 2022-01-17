Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2022

Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will battle for three points in a rescheduled Premier League matchday 17 fixture on Thursday.

Both sides will return to action having seen their weekend games canceled due to rising cases of COVID-19. The hosts were billed to take on Burnley while Tottenham would have hosted city rivals Arsenal in the north London derby.

Prior to that Leicester City secured progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Watford on home turf. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the Foxes while Joao Pedro scored what proved to be a consolation goal for the visitors.

Tottenham saw their quest to end their 14-year trophy drought extinguished by a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the second leg of their League Cup semifinal. Antonio Rudiger scored the goal in the 18th minute.

The two sides will turn their attention to league action, with Leicester City currently sitting in 10th place, having garnered 25 points from 18 matches. Tottenham Hotspur are four places better off in sixth place on 33 points, four points behind the top four with several games in hand.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 116 occasions in the past and Tottenham Hotspur have a much better record with 58 wins to their name. Leicester City were victorious on 37 occasions while 21 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2021 when a six-goal thriller ended with Tottenham securing a 4-2 away victory on the final day of the campaign.

Spurs are unbeaten in eight league games under Antonio Conte's management, winning five.

Leicester City have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

10 of the last 11 matches invoving the home side have seen three or more goals scored.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Leicester City have been among the biggest underperformers in the league this season but the East Midlands outfit still have enough quality in their ranks.

Tottenham, for their part, now have their top four destiny in their hands and a victory on Thursday would put them on course in their quest to return to the UEFA Champions League. The capital side will still be smarting from their disappointing exit to their city rivals in the League Cup, considering they did not put up a fight across the two legs.

Leicester City are missing a number of key players who are currently at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. However, they should do enough to find the back of the net despite being on the losing side.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Tottenham

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham to win (The visitors have a more complete squad and will want to avoid falling off the pace in the top four race).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score YES (The two sides have enough quality in attack and are likely to go all-out in search of three points).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (10 of the last 11 matches involving Leicester City in all competitions have seen three or more goals scored).

Tip 4 - Harry Kane to score at any time (The England international has scored 17 goals in 16 matches against his former side).

