Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July 2023

Tottenham Hotspur resume their pre-season tour with another match against an English rival this weekend as they lock horns with Leicester City in an interesting clash at the Rajamangala Stadium on Sunday.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Leicester City finished in 18th place in the Premier League standings last season and have been relegated to the Championship. The Foxes edged Northampton Town to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, secured an eighth-place finish in the Premier League table last season and have also failed to meet expectations this year. The North London outfit slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 61 out of the 120 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 38 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur conceded 63 goals from their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - more than any other team in the top 14 of the league table.

After a record run of four matches on the trot against Leicester City in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur lost their previous game against the Foxes by a 4-1 margin in February this year.

Harry Kane scored 30 goals for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last season - only Erling Haaland was more prolific than the English striker in the competition.

Leicester City suffered relegation last season and will play their first Championship match in over nine years this season.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have shown flashes of their ability over the past year but have been plagued by inconsistency during this period. The North London giants have an excellent squad at their disposal and will need to justify their potential in the coming months.

Leicester City have endured a difficult year so far and will look to begin their resurgence on a good note. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes