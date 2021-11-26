Leicester City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips - 28th November 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side take on Watford at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Leicester City vs Watford Preview

Leicester City are in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations so far this season. The Foxes suffered a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea in their previous league game but did manage to pull off a crucial victory in the UEFA Europa League during the week.

Watford, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under Claudio Ranieri but remain in 16th place in the league table at the moment. The away side stunned Manchester United with a brilliant 4-1 victory last weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Leicester City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have an impressive record against Watford and have won 30 out of 69 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Watford's 21 victories.

Leicester City have lost only one of their last 12 home games against Watford in the Premier League and have been impressive against the Hornets in the recent past.

Watford have failed to keep a single clean sheet in their 20 top-flight matches against Leicester City.

Leicester City have not scored a goal in their last two Premier League games and have conceded five goals in the process.

Four of the last five matches between Leicester City and Watford have witnessed a goal being scored in the 90th minute of the game.

Watford have scored the first goal in only three games in the Premier League this season but have managed to win all these games.

Leicester City vs Watford Prediction

Leicester City have blown hot and cold so far this season and have been plagued by bouts of crippling inconsistency. Brendan Rodgers has plenty of work to do to secure European qualification yet again this season and has a point to prove this weekend.

Watford, on the other hand, have been impressive under Claudio Ranieri and will look to make the most of their form going into this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Watford

Leicester City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Jamie Vardy to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Leicester City to score first: YES

