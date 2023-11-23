Leicester City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023 

Leicester City will host Watford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant league campaign and are early promotion favourites despite their recent struggles. They were beaten 1-0 by Middlesbrough last time out, squandering good chances to open the scoring before Sam Greenwood scored a stunning free-kick late in the game to hand Boro all three points.

Leicester remain atop the Championship standings with 39 points from 16 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Watford, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment after a difficult start to their season and remain hopeful of securing playoff football at the end of the campaign. They thrashed Rotherham United 5-0 in their last match, with four different players getting on the scoresheet in a clinical performance including summer arrival Mileta Rajovic.

The visitors sit mid-table in 13th place with 21 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Saturday.

Leicester City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 72 meetings between Leicester and Watford. The hosts have won 33 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 25 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2009.

The Foxes have the best defensive record in the English second-tier this season with a goal concession tally of 10.

Only one of Watford's five league wins this season have come away from home.

Leicester have scored 29 goals in the Championship this season. Only Ipswich Town (36) have scored more.

Leicester City vs Watford Prediction

Leicester are on a run of back-to-back defeats after winning their six games prior. They have, however, won six of their eight home games this season and are heavy favourites for Saturday's game.

Watford are on a six-game unbeaten streak, picking up three wins and three draws in that period. They have, however, won just two away games all year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Watford

Leicester City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)