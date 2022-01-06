Leicester City vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

The FA Cup returns this weekend and will see Premier League sides Leicester City and Watford face off at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Leicester City are the defending champions of the cup competition, winning the trophy last season for the first time in the club's history. They beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final back in May last year via a belter from Youri Tielemans just after the hour mark.

Leicester City have struggled this season both in the Premier League and on the European stage and will hope they can find better luck in the cup competition.

Watford have been at this stage of the competition for back-to-back seasons now after their appearance in the final of the tournament in the 2018-19 season. The visitors will be hoping they can go a step further this time around.

The visitors are currently struggling on their return to the top-flight of English football this season and will be looking to get their season back on track with a win.

Leicester City vs Watford Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 70 meetings between Leicester City and Watford. The hosts have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a Premier League clash back in November last year. Leicester City won the game 4-2.

Leicester City Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Watford Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Leicester City vs Watford Team News

Leicester City

Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu and Patson Daka are all injured and will not play against Watford.

Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Nampalys Mendy and Daniel Amartey are all away on international duty and will also miss out.

Injured: Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, Patson Daka

Unavailable: Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey

Suspended: None

Watford

The visitors have a rather lengthy list of absentees ahead of Saturday's game. Ben Foster, Oghenekaro Etebo, Christian Kabasele, Kiko Femenia, Kwadwo Baah, Nicolas N'Koulou and Danny Rose are all injured and will miss the game.

William Troost-Ekong, Adam Masina, Imran Louza and Ismaila Sarr are both away on international assignments and will be absent as well.

Injured: Kiko Femenia, Christian Kabasele, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ben Forster, Nicolas N'Koulou, Kwadwo Baah

Unavailable: William Troost-Ekong, Ismaila Sarr, Adam Masina, Imran Louza

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Watford Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas; Boubakary Soumare, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; James Maddison; Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bachmann; Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart, Francisco Sierralta, James Morris; Juraj Kucka, Tom Cleverley, Moussa Sissoko, Ken Sema; Joshua King, Emmanuel Dennis

Leicester City vs Watford Prediction

Leicester City picked up a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Liverpool last time out, just their second victory in seven games across all competitions. Watford are in even worse form with six straight defeats on the bounce.

The home team have a lot of absentees but should have just enough to come out on top.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Watford

Edited by Shardul Sant