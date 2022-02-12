Leicester City vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 13th February 2022

Gameweek 25 of the English Premier League comes to an end at the King Power Stadium, where Leicester City play host to West Ham United on Sunday.

The Foxes will head into this one seeking to get one over the visitors, having lost each of the last three meetings between the sides since 2020.

Leicester City failed to find their feet on Thursday as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Liverpool at the Anfield Stadium.

The Foxes have now failed to taste victory in any of their last four games in all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw.

With 26 points from 21 games, Leicester City are currently 12th in the EPL standings, two points off Southampton in the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, West Ham United moved into fourth place on the log last time out as they saw off Watford 1-0 on home turf.

This followed a 1-0 win over Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

Manager David Moyes will now hope the win over the Hornets can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of results. They will look to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the standings in the upcoming matches.

Leicester City vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 55 wins from the last 137 meetings between the sides.

Leicester City have picked up 49 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 33 different encounters.

Leicester head into Sunday’s game winless in each of their last four outings, losing three and claiming one draw since a 4-1 win over Watford in the FA Cup.

West Ham United have won each of their last three games against the Foxes, scoring 10 goals and conceding three in that time.

The Hammers boast the league’s fourth-best record away from home this season, picking up 20 points from 12 away games.

Leicester City vs West Ham United Prediction

Leicester City have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks and will be looking to arrest this poor run. However, they face a rejuvenated West Ham side who have been dominant away from home this season. We predict the Hammers will extend their dominance in this fixture and come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 West Ham United

Leicester City vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (The last six encounters between the two sides have seen more than 2.5 goals scored)

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored at least one goal in eight of their last 10 encounters with each other)

Edited by Shardul Sant