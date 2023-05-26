Leicester City vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2023

Leicester City bring their Premier League campaign to an end on Sunday when they welcome West Ham United to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes head into the weekend in the relegation zone, two points away from safety, and require a win to stand a chance of a late twist.

Leicester City were left languishing in the danger zone as they were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United last Monday.

Dean Smith’s side have now gone five straight games without a win, losing twice and claiming three draws since April’s 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leicester City are currently 18th in the Premier League table, level on 31 points with 19th-placed Leeds United and two points behind Everton in safety.

West Ham United, on the other hand, maintained their fine run of results as they secured a 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Leeds United last time out.

David Moyes’ side have won four of their last five games across all competitions, a run which helped them reach the final of the Conference League, where they face Fiorentina on June 7.

After what has been a roller-coaster domestic campaign, West Ham United currently sit 14th in the league table, having picked up 40 points from 37 games.

To avoid relegation, third-bottom Leicester have to beat West Ham at the King Power Stadium and hope that Everton draw or lose at home to Bournemouth.

Leicester City vs West Ham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 55 wins from the last 139 meetings between the two long-time rivals, West Ham United hold a slightly superior record in this fixture.

Leicester City have picked up 50 wins since their first encounter in November 1919, while 34 games have ended all square.

The Hammers are unbeaten in four of their last five visits to the King Power Stadium, claiming two wins and two draws since May 2018.

The Foxes are on a five-match winless run and have lost six of their last eight home matches across all competitions since mid-February.

West Ham have lost their last three Premier League away matches, conceding nine goals and scoring three since April’s 4-0 hammering of Bournemouth.

Leicester City vs West Ham United Prediction

With nothing to play for in the league and a crunch Conference League final on the horizon, Moyes could opt to rest several key players and field a weakened XI this weekend.

This should play into a desperate Leicester City side’s hands and we predict they will do just enough to claim all three points.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 West Ham United

Leicester City vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last five clashes since October 2020)

Poll : 0 votes