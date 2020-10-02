Leicester City vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City host West Ham United at the King Power Stadium, as the high-flying Foxes look to continue a fantastic start to their Premier League season.

Leicester have scored 12 goals in their three games so far, and were highly impressive in a 5-2 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last week, as Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick.

West Ham began the season a club in crisis, with the fans up in arms over the lack of investment from their owners. However, they too were given a lift last week, when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in a sensational performances, that was led by a Jarrod Bowen brace.

Leicester City vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

West Ham have the slight head-to-head advantage over Leicester, having won 52 of the 134 games that the two sides have met each other in. Leicester have won 49, while they have played 33 draws against each other.

Leicester City Premier League form guide: W-W-W

West Ham United Premier League form guide: W-L-L

Leicester City vs West Ham United Team News

Leicester City

The Foxes will be without both Ricardo Pereira and Filip Benkovic. New signing Wesley Fofana is also unlikely to feature in this game. Last week, Rodgers also said that he expected Ndidi to miss out on action for up to three months.

Injured: Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira, Filip Benkovic

Suspended: None

West Ham United

Issa Diop, Josh Cullen and manager David Moyes all tested positive for COVID-19, and are still in isolation.

Injuries: Issa Diop, Josh Cullen, Ryan Fredericks

Suspensions: None

Leicester City vs West Ham Predicted XIs

Leicester City (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin; Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison; Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

West Ham United (5-4-1): Lukasz Fabianksi; Ben Johnson, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku; Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio

Leicester City vs West Ham Prediction

Leicester are in smashing form in the Premier League, and haven't done their confidence any harm with that sensational win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Vardy is once again on the goal trail, and West Ham will be wary of him. The Hammers themselves will not be too downcast going into this game though. The win against Wolves means that they are also reasonably high on confidence. That means that a good game could be in store at the King Power.

We are predicting Leicester to win a close game.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 West Ham United