Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

Leicester City are set to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the league. A goal from centre-back John Stones and a brace from Norwegian striker Erling Haaland sealed the deal for Manchester City. Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored the goal for Leicester City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, beat Thomas Frank's Brentford 2-0 in the league. Goals from Spain international Diego Costa and South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan secured the win for Julen Lopetegui's Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Leicester City have won six games, lost three and drawn three.

England international James Maddison has 15 goal contributions in 23 league starts for Leicester City.

Zambian striker Patson Daka has seven goal contributions in 12 league starts for Leicester City.

Portuguese winger Daniel Podence has six goals in 19 league starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers so far.

South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan has three goal contributions in nine league starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Leicester City are currently 19th in the league, two points behind 17th-placed Everton. They have lost four of their last five league games, and the Foxes have astonished everyone by being involved in a relegation battle this season.

Despite having players like James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans, Leicester City have struggled throughout this season. Brendan Rodgers left by mutual consent recently, and fans have not been filled with confidence after the club appointed Dean Smith as the manager for the remainder of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. They have improved under the management of Julen Lopetegui, and while there are still major improvements to be made to the squad, it looks likely that Wolves will live to fight another day; they are seven points ahead of Everton right now.

On current form, Wolverhampton Wanderers look more likely to come away with the points. The only interesting thing will be seeing who manages to score the goal(s) for them.

Prediction: Leicester City 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to keep a clean sheet- yes

