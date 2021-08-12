Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

The Premier League is back in action this weekend as Leicester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will need to step up in this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers flattered to deceive last season and could only manage a 13th-place finish. Wolves can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Leicester City missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification yet again last season and will want to take it up a notch this year. The Foxes have excelled under Brendan Rodgers and will want to win this game.

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a surprisingly impressive record against Leicester City and have won 43 games out of 117 matches played between the two teams. Leicester City have managed 39 victories against Wolves and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous match between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and have a point to prove in this match.

Leicester City form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Leicester City need to win this game

Leicester City

Timothy Castagne, James Justin, and Wesley Fofana are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Jonny Evans is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Timothy Castagne, James Justin, Wesley Fofana

Doubtful: Jonny Evans

Suspended: None

Wolves have a depleted squad

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have several injuries to account for with Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto, Willy Boly, Owen Otasowie, and Jonny sidelined at the moment. Raul Jimenez has recovered from his long-term injury and is set to lead the line this weekend.

Injured: Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto, Willy Boly, Owen Otasowie, Jonny

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Ryan Bertrand, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez; Jamie Vardy

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Marcal, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Francisco Trincao, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Leicester City have exceptional players in their ranks and stunned Manchester City in the FA Community Shield last weekend. The Foxes will be intent on a top-four finish this season and cannot afford to drop points in their opening game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a fresh look to their squad this season and will need their stars to step up against a strong team. Leicester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

