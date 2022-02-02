Leicester explored possibility of signing experienced Manchester United man before transfer deadline: Reports

Leicester City reportedly explored the possibility of signing Manchester United outcast Phil Jones before the transfer deadline but thought the better of it eventually.

The English defender has been out of favor at Old Trafford for a long time now and could have secured a temporary exit from the red half of Manchester in January.

It is believed that Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side considered a loan move for Jones but eventually opted against it due to the appalling injury record of the former Blackburn Rovers defender.

As per reports, the Foxes were considering a move for a central defender on loan in January to deal with the injury crisis at the club right now, particularly at the back.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Bordeaux are confident as they’re not paying any loan fee. Manchester United are prepared to accept Bordeaux loan proposal for Phil Jones. It’s now up to the player for final ‘green light’ to complete the deal soon.Bordeaux are confident as they’re not paying any loan fee. Manchester United are prepared to accept Bordeaux loan proposal for Phil Jones. It’s now up to the player for final ‘green light’ to complete the deal soon. 🔴🇫🇷 #MUFCBordeaux are confident as they’re not paying any loan fee.

Center-back duo Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans remain out due to long-term injuries, while several other star defenders have also spent time on the sidelines this term.

Jones was initially seen as a potential remedy for further injury problems, but his own injury issues made the Foxes have second thoughts.

It is understood that Leicester were reportedly looking for a young and athletic center-back like Wesley Fofana and Jones clearly did not match the criteria.

Manchester United have been looking to offload Jones for quite some time now but has found it really hard to find a buyer.

Ligue 1 strugglers Bordeaux reportedly made an approach for the 29-year-old on loan but it was rejected by the 27-time capped English international.

What lies in the future for Jones at Manchester United

Phil Jones clearly has no future at Manchester United, but considering his big wages and injuryrecords, the Red Devils are unlikely to find a buyer for the one-time Premier League winner.

Jones is behind Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in the pecking order and the situation is not likely to change any time soon.

The Englishman has played just six games over the last three seasons for Manchester United, having recently come back from a lengthy knee injury that saw him miss a whoping 78 games.

Squawka Football @Squawka



90% pass accuracy

60 touches

8 duels contested

7 duels won

7 ball recoveries

3 tackles

3 blocked shots

2 clearances

2 interceptions

1 take-on



Played well on his return to the side. Phil Jones’ game by numbers vs. Wolves:90% pass accuracy60 touches8 duels contested7 duels won7 ball recoveries3 tackles3 blocked shots2 clearances2 interceptions1 take-onPlayed well on his return to the side. Phil Jones’ game by numbers vs. Wolves: 90% pass accuracy60 touches 8 duels contested 7 duels won 7 ball recoveries3 tackles 3 blocked shots 2 clearances 2 interceptions 1 take-on Played well on his return to the side. 💪 https://t.co/22oYyn1fRp

Jones made his only appearance for the Red Devils this season in January in a 0-1 loss to Wolves but the decision to play him was an enforced one as Ralf Rangnick did not have Maguire, Lindelof or Bailly available for the game.

Jones has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2023 and he might very well see it out.

Leicester City are already having an underwhelming and injury-ravaged campaign and might have dodged a bullet by not going for another injury-prone defender.

Edited by S Chowdhury