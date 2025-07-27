Leichhardt vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th July 2025

Melbourne City visit the Leichhardt Oval on Tuesday to face off with APIA Leichhardt in the round of 32 of the Australia Cup on Tuesday. Following a strong campaign which saw them finish second in the A-League and victorious in the A-League finals series, Melbourne kick off a new season here.

Ad

It marks their first official clash since beating city rivals Melbourne Victory 1-0 in the A-League grand final on 31 May, and the Victoria outfit are looking to return to action with a bang.

However, they won't have good memories of the cup from last year, as the City Boys lost out in the last-32 to Perth Glory 5-4 on penalties. It was their earliest exit from the competition since making their debut in 2014.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Leichhardt come into the fixture on the back of six unbeaten games, winning five. In their most recent encounter, Sydney United held them to a 2-2 draw, bringing the side back to earth after a prolific run.

With 49 points from 24 games, the Tigers are in third position in the National Premier League NSW, six points off leaders NWS Spirit. They will look to carry this momentum into the cup game next week and perhaps cause an upset.

Ad

Leichhardt vs Melbourne City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between Leichhardt and Melbourne City.

The Tigers are unbeaten in their last six games, winning five - all coming in the National Premier League NSW.

Melbourne City play their first official game of the season, but remain unbeaten in nine official games from last season.

The City Boys lost out in the last 32 of the Australia Cup in 2024, their earliest exit from the competition. They could risk losing at the same stage for two years in a row.

Interestingly, Leichhardt were also defeated in the round of 32 of the cup last year, which was also their earliest exit from the competition.

Ad

Leichhardt vs Melbourne City Prediction

One of these sides will see a last-32 exit from the cup again, and that could be the home side, despite their promising run. Melbourne City are a different kettle of fish and have the talent to see them off here.

Prediction: Leichhardt 0-2 Melbourne City

Leichhardt vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Melbourne City to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More